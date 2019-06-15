EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,630 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,436 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

