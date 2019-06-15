Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $161.20 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.74.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $163.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

