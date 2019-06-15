Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Stake Increased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Exantas Capital accounts for 1.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 252,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,682 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $8,482,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 329,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XAN shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.54 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 237.84 and a current ratio of 237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/exantas-capital-corp-nysexan-stake-increased-by-almitas-capital-llc.html.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.