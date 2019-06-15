FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $294,850.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,048.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $2,524,175.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,129. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $296.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $304.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $209.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.82.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

