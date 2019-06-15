Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

FSLY opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

