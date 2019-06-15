Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of FSLY opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

