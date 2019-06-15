Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cloudera by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $5.29 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

