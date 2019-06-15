Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

FERGY stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

