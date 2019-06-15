Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $389.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.13. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $99,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 39.8% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

