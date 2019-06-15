Fiera Capital Corp Sells 96,840 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,840 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fiera Capital Corp Sells 96,840 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/fiera-capital-corp-sells-96840-shares-of-algonquin-power-utilities-corp-nyseaqn.html.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.