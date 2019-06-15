Fifth Third Bancorp Has $21.93 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Steelcase by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 58,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $209,795.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director P Craig Welch, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $3,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,395.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,208. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Steelcase stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fifth Third Bancorp Has $21.93 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/fifth-third-bancorp-has-21-93-million-holdings-in-steelcase-inc-nysescs.html.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.