FIL Ltd Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 86.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $739,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648,540 shares in the company, valued at $238,249,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,708.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,659,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,061,924.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

