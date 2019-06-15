FIL Ltd Sells 4,735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,471,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781,667 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

