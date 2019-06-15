Financial Review: FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. LiveWorld (NYSE:LVWD)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and LiveWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 9.66 $811.48 million $9.93 27.46 LiveWorld $7.71 million 0.09 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Risk and Volatility

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 32.74% 26.56% 8.07% LiveWorld -12.13% -100.83% -44.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FleetCor Technologies and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $244.15, suggesting a potential downside of 10.45%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

