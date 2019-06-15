First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $542,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $43,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 851,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,003. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-sells-370-shares-of-comcast-co-nasdaqcmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.