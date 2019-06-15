First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $103.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.28 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on First Merchants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,831,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,358,000 after buying an additional 328,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,673,000 after buying an additional 262,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 94,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.71. 265,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

