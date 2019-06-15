First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.74 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,324 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 688,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 236,975 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $12,292,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.74 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-3-74-million-stake-in-radware-ltd-nasdaqrdwr.html.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.