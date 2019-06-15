Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/flaherty-crumrine-pref-income-fd-inc-nysepfd-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.