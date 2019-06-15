Formula Growth Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ebix Inc has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

EBIX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

WARNING: “Formula Growth Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/formula-growth-ltd-buys-new-holdings-in-ebix-inc-nasdaqebix.html.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.