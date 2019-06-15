Fort L.P. Has $2.08 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. FMR LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,014,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,115 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,555,000 after purchasing an additional 491,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,234,000 after purchasing an additional 378,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/fort-l-p-has-2-08-million-position-in-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-nasdaqchrw.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.