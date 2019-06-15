Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1,617.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $38.89 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

