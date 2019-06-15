FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on FOX in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FOX to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on FOX from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.73.

FOXA opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FOX has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of FOX by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

