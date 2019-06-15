FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $18,855.00 and approximately $64,050.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00598006 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.