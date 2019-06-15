FY2019 EPS Estimates for Petroteq Energy Inc Decreased by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Petroteq Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Petroteq Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

PQEFF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.41. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.