GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.27.

GLPG stock opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

