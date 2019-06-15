GAM Holding AG Sells 1,497 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of WERN opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

