Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.66.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Garmin by 5,916.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,886,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,948,000 after purchasing an additional 852,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 99.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,150,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

