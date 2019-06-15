Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $468,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,571. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $32.00 price target on Gentherm and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $39.00 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/gentherm-inc-nasdaqthrm-holdings-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.