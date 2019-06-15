Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $116,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $395,062.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/geode-capital-management-llc-has-15-07-million-stake-in-penske-automotive-group-inc-nysepag.html.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.