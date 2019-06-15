Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,030 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $12,917,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $57.32 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.74 per share, with a total value of $107,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

