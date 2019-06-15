Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th.

