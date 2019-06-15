GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $666,174.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $666,174.00 and $399.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 118.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,855.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.03050774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.01562913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.72 or 0.04777407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.01063238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00097912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.01052998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00304012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017946 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,023,124 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

