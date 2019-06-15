Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post sales of $157.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.86 million and the lowest is $157.30 million. Globant posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $643.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.74 million to $645.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $778.23 million, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $784.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 265,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.85. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

