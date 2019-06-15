GoByte Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,937.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 3% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $323,527.00 and $7,937.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.