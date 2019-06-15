Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNNA opened at $1.07 on Friday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

