Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/goldman-sachs-group-inc-nysegs-shares-sold-by-hilton-capital-management-llc.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.