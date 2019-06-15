Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after buying an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,546,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after buying an additional 710,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,630,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC set a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

