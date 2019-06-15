Gossipcoin (GOSS) Market Cap Achieves $25,217.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $25,217.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00372476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.02366576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00157399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 27,815,409 coins and its circulating supply is 17,815,409 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

