Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Grafton Group to an add rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 897 ($11.72).

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 897 ($11.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 41,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.83), for a total transaction of £374,860.05 ($489,821.05).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

