Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $40,465,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,764,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 106,691 shares during the period.

NYSE:GPK opened at $13.91 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

