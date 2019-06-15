Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $739,000 Stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heska were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heska by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Heska by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $601.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Heska had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Scott Humphrey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

