GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,154 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.61 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4641 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

