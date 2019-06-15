GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 431.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $330.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.12. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

