GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys Shares of 11,339 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 24.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

