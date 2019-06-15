GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $298.43 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $345.15. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

