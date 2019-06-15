Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.15. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 7700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

