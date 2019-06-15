Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,393 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,207,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,293,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after purchasing an additional 727,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,174,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,003 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,511,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,557 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $48.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/hancock-whitney-corp-buys-1393-shares-of-nrg-energy-inc-nysenrg.html.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.