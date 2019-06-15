Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,679,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,810,000 after buying an additional 2,169,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,794,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,328,000 after buying an additional 410,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,150,000 after buying an additional 107,330 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,664,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,677,000 after buying an additional 1,439,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

