Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lowered by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,224,000 after purchasing an additional 437,526 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $16.59 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lowered by Neuburgh Advisers LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/hanesbrands-inc-nysehbi-stake-lowered-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.