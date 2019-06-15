Head to Head Survey: Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) & ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) and ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neurotrope and ArQule’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope N/A -77.18% -70.43% ArQule -83.15% -28.90% -20.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurotrope and ArQule’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope N/A N/A -$11.02 million N/A N/A ArQule $25.76 million 34.80 -$15.48 million ($0.16) -51.25

Neurotrope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ArQule.

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArQule has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neurotrope and ArQule, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope 0 0 1 0 3.00 ArQule 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neurotrope presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.16%. ArQule has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Neurotrope’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neurotrope is more favorable than ArQule.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Neurotrope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of ArQule shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Neurotrope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of ArQule shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ArQule beats Neurotrope on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases. The company has a license agreement with The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University for the use of bryostatin structural derivatives, known as bryologs, for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection, and traumatic brain injury; and a license agreement to an accelerated synthesis of bryostatin-1. Neurotrope, Inc. also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for the research and clinical development of Bryostatin-1. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. Its pipeline also comprises ARQ 75, a potent and selective inhibitor of AKT that is in Phase I clinical development for solid tumors harboring AKT, phosphoinositide 3-kinase or phosphatase, and tensin homolog loss mutations. In addition, the company's pipeline includes Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family of kinases that is in a registrational clinical trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in patients with FGFR2 fusions. ArQule, Inc. has license agreements with Basilea Pharmaceutica Limited and Roivant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

